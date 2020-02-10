MONSTA X's Minhyuk shares a motion snippet of 'All About Luv', 4 days ahead of the group's comeback

D-4 until MONSTA X's comeback with their first ever, full English album, 'All About Luv'!

Set for release this February 14 right in time for Valentine's Day, MONSTA X's 'All About Luv' contains a total of 11 tracks, including some of the group's pre-released hit single as well as brand new songs. With less than a week left until you can listen to the entire album, you can check out a brief motion and audio hint from Minhyuk, below.

If you missed Hyungwon and I.M's individual motion teasers from this past weekend, you can also find there here, as well as an audio teaser of MONSTA X's upcoming track "Beside U" feat. Pitbull!

Who's excited for MONSTA X's first ever English album?