Super Junior's Donghae to debut solo this month

On February 11, Super Junior's agency Label SJ told various media outlets, "Super Junior's Donghae will be releasing his 1st solo single. It will be in the form of a digital single album, set for release at the end of February."

This will mark Donghae's first official solo release since his debut as a member of Super Junior, back in 2005. In addition to promoting as a member of Super Junior, Donghae is also currently active as a part of Super Junior D&E.

Stay tuned for updates on Donghae's first ever solo single album!

