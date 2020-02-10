7

1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Henry to return with a romantic self-produced single, 'Thinking of You'

Singer/song-writer Henry is releasing a romantic new single, right in time for Valentine's Day!

Henry's upcoming digital single "Thinking of You" is composed, written, and produced by Henry himself, and is a lively, medium-tempo track accentuated by the Spanish guitar. The chorus also contains Henry's very own violin-playing. The lyrics to "Thinking of You" deal with a man's excitement as he's on his way to meet sweetheart. 

Look out for the release of Henry's new digital single "Thinking of You", coming on February 12 at 6 PM KST!

way0leto753 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

can't wait for this. i love Henry's voice... :)

