Kim Jong Kook tells 'Running Man' castmate Lee Kwang Soo to recover soon

Kim Jong Kook told his 'Running Man' castmate Lee Kwang Soo to recover soon.



It was previously reported Lee Kwang Soo would be undergoing ankle surgery after a minor car accident last week, and he'll be taking a hiatus from 'Running Man' and all other activities.



On February 19, Kim Jong Kook showed his support for his castmate, posting the photo below of Lee Kwang Soo with cake on his face as well as the message, "Kwang Soo, get better soon, and come back to us quickly. Get well soon! Miss you bratha!" HaHa also showed his support with two prayer emojis.



Stay tuned for updates on Lee Kwang Soo and the rest of the 'Running Man' cast!

