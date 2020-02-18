Lee Kwang Soo to undergo ankle surgery after involvement in a minor car accident last week

According to an exclusive report on February 18, actor Lee Kwang Soo will be undergoing ankle surgery some time later this afternoon.

It's been belated revealed that back on February 15, Lee Kwang Soo was involved in a minor car accident, where he suffered an ankle injury. As a result, Lee Kwang Soo will be unable to attend a recording for SBS's 'Running Man', also set to take place on this day (Feb 18). One insider relayed, "Due to his injury, it seems that Lee Kwang Soo will not be able to participate in 'Running Man' filming for a while. As his surgery and full recovery take utmost priority, it seems that his return to the show will be decided after monitoring his progress."

Lee Kwang Soo's label King Kong by Starship also confirmed, "On Saturday, February 15, Lee Kwang Soo's vehicle was hit by another vehicle which violated a traffic light while the actor was driving outside of schedules. After an examination at the hospital, he was diagnosed with a fracture in his right ankle, and Lee Kwang Soo is currently hospitalized while waiting for his surgery. He will unavoidably not be able to participate in his upcoming schedules, and so we ask for your understanding."

Get well soon, Lee Kwang Soo!