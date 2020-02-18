23

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lee Kwang Soo to undergo ankle surgery after involvement in a minor car accident last week

AKP STAFF

According to an exclusive report on February 18, actor Lee Kwang Soo will be undergoing ankle surgery some time later this afternoon. 

It's been belated revealed that back on February 15, Lee Kwang Soo was involved in a minor car accident, where he suffered an ankle injury. As a result, Lee Kwang Soo will be unable to attend a recording for SBS's 'Running Man', also set to take place on this day (Feb 18). One insider relayed, "Due to his injury, it seems that Lee Kwang Soo will not be able to participate in 'Running Man' filming for a while. As his surgery and full recovery take utmost priority, it seems that his return to the show will be decided after monitoring his progress." 

Lee Kwang Soo's label King Kong by Starship also confirmed, "On Saturday, February 15, Lee Kwang Soo's vehicle was hit by another vehicle which violated a traffic light while the actor was driving outside of schedules. After an examination at the hospital, he was diagnosed with a fracture in his right ankle, and Lee Kwang Soo is currently hospitalized while waiting for his surgery. He will unavoidably not be able to participate in his upcoming schedules, and so we ask for your understanding."

Get well soon, Lee Kwang Soo!

  1. Lee Kwang Soo
9 13,351 Share 88% Upvoted

4

way0leto952 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

speedy recovery!!!

Share

4

Reinasmith13 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

oh noo T___T. just finished watching ep 490 and this news comes. i hope the surgery went well and have a speed recovery! fighting!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK, Jennie
BLACKPINK taking over telecommunications
22 minutes ago   1   268
(G)I-DLE
(G)I-DLE filming their comeback MV today
6 hours ago   8   7,643
Suzy
Suzy is the queen of spring for 'Marie Claire'
14 hours ago   2   3,442

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND