GFriend's Yuju talks about her first memory of Kwanghee on 'Weekly Idol'

GFriend's Yuju talked about her first memory of Kwanghee on 'Weekly Idol'.



On the February 19th episode of the show, MC Kwanghee welcomed GFriend, saying, "It's been 6 years since GFriend debuted with 'Glass Bead'. I was the one who introduced them on a music show."



Yuju then said, "I remember something. I debuted and saw him hosting the show from below the stage, and we randomly looked at each other." She then recreated the scene, showing that Kwanghee simply said hello with a head nod and smile. Umji added, "I remember too. He was coming down after hosting. I was touched because he let us ahead of him and told us to go down first."

Kwanghee explained, "That's when I was suffering from celebrity disease. I was really sick with celebrity disease. What I meant was good luck."





