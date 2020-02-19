GFriend's Yuju talks about her first memory of Kwanghee on 'Weekly Idol'

1

GFriend's Yuju talked about her first memory of Kwanghee on 'Weekly Idol'.

On the February 19th episode of the show, MC Kwanghee welcomed GFriend, saying, "It's been 6 years since GFriend debuted with 'Glass Bead'. I was the one who introduced them on a music show."

Yuju then said, "I remember something. I debuted and saw him hosting the show from below the stage, and we randomly looked at each other." She then recreated the scene, showing that Kwanghee simply said hello with a head nod and smile. Umji added, "I remember too. He was coming down after hosting. I was touched because he let us ahead of him and told us to go down first."

Kwanghee explained, "That's when I was suffering from celebrity disease. I was really sick with celebrity disease. What I meant was good luck."


