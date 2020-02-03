Kim Gun Mo's wife Jang Ji Yeon sues former news editor and Garo Sero Institute host Kim Young Ho for defamation

Kim Gun Mo's wife Jang Ji Yeon has filed a lawsuit against former news editor and Garo Sero Institute YouTube host Kim Young Ho for defamation.

Kim Young Ho previously implied that Jang Ji Yeon's dating life was scandalous and that she was formerly linked to actor Lee Byung Hun. The ongoing drama has led to her submitting a case to the Gangnam police department.

The Kim Gun Mo sexual assault scandal has been ongoing since December and has yet to see an end as more conflicting information is revealed.

