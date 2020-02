(G)I-DLE postponed their comeback and 1st world tour 'I-Land: Who Am I' due to coronavirus outbreak.



On February 28, Cube Entertainment announced that the group is postponing their comeback originally set for some time in mid-March. (G)I-DLE is also postponing their 1st world tour. The label has apologized to fans who have been eagerly anticipating (G)I-DLE's first comeback in 9 months.

Stay tuned for updates on tour ticket refunds and rescheduled promotion dates.