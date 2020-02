TWICE Nayeon's foreign stalker has revealed in a new social media update that he will be returning to Korea.

I have a new Plan to hopefully get my message to Nayeon. But i'll have to go back to Korea for that and its a lot of work but I do it for Nayeon because she is the love of my life. Nayeon, I truly love you from the bottom of my heart. I hope we can talk with each other soon.😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/FU7NXvmCXk — Josh1994 (@YoshTG) February 18, 2020

The update states that he will "hopefully get my Message to Nayeon". The stalker had previously returned to his home country after receiving immense backlash for his actions, but it seems like he is continuing with his behavior yet again.

JYP Entertainment has formally addressed the behavior, saying that they would take every legal action to keep their artists safe.