JYP Entertainment presses criminal charges against TWICE Nayeon's stalker + completes restraining order

On January 8, JYP Entertainment revealed to media outlets, "As of January 8, we have pressed criminal charges against a foreign stalker targeting TWICE's Nayeon with Seoul's Gangnam police station for interfering in business matters." 

Furthermore, JYP Entertainment confirmed that a day prior, the agency also completed a documentations for a restraining order against the foreign stalker. The label also warned that they would not hesitate to initiate even more severe forms of legal action in order to protect their artists. 

SoShiLove12377 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

I'm so happy JYP took this seriously and listened to the fans when they said he was getting out of hand. Hopefully now he can be sent back to his country and leave Nayeon and Twice alone 😟

3

nextanswer339 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

finally, some good news. twice has been under so much stress lately from antis.

