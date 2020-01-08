JYP Entertainment presses criminal charges against TWICE Nayeon's stalker + completes restraining order

On January 8, JYP Entertainment revealed to media outlets, "As of January 8, we have pressed criminal charges against a foreign stalker targeting TWICE's Nayeon with Seoul's Gangnam police station for interfering in business matters."
Furthermore, JYP Entertainment confirmed that a day prior, the agency also completed a documentations for a restraining order against the foreign stalker. The label also warned that they would not hesitate to initiate even more severe forms of legal action in order to protect their artists.
