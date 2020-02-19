26

BTS's V trolls J-Hope by uploading a red-faced picture of him on Twitter

BTS's V trolled j-hope by posting a red-faced photo of him on the group's official Twitter account.

The photo, which was uploaded earlier today, shows j-hope flushed and tipsy. 

It seems like V decided uploading the picture would be a good way of congratulating the group's main dancer for his recent birthday! The caption reads: "Oh my sir. How much did you drink? #1glass #youngface #HappyBirthdayj-hope #Kim #Tae #Hyung "


It seems like j-hope has a low tolerance for alcohol, leading to his fellow members teasing him online. Meanwhile, the group is preparing to release their comeback album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' on February 21st. 

