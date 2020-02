BLACKPINK's Jennie's fansite bumped into Lisa and released an apology letter.

On February 22, BLACKPINK returned to Korea via Incheon International Airport after finishing 'BLACKPINK 2019-2020 World Tour in Your Area in Japan'. When Lisa was claiming her baggage, someone bumped into Lisa while taking a picture.

Later, it was revealed the person pushed Lisa was one of the fansites of Jennie. He released an apology letter, as shown below.



