'Clio' updated fans with new photos of Kim Woo Seok.

The UP10TION/X1 member is Clio's first ever male model. He'll be modeling their new lip line called 'Mad Matte Stay In Lip', and he posed with colors #5 (Red on Red) and #3 (Peach Pillow). For the red photos, he pulled forwad his sexy side, and for the peach one, he went for a cuter, boyish charm.

Check them all out below.