Ong Seong Wu will be the first guest butler on 'All the Butlers'.

Sungjae and Lee Sang Yoon will be stepping down from the SBS show, and Ong Seong Wu will be the first guest butler to join Lee Seung Gi, Shin Sung Rok, and Yang Se Hyung to be a 1-day butler. The staff of the show is currently deciding how to fill their space, and it looks like for now, they'll be bringing in 1-day guest butlers to fill the space.

Ong Seong Wu's episode will air in mid-March.