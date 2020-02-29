BTS win #1 + Performances on February 29th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, MCND made their debut with "Ice Age", Purple Rain made a debut with "The King Must Die", UYMP debuted with "Winter, that beautiful Thing",Ravi made a comeback with "Rockstar", ELRIS came back with "Jackpot", and Cheon Dan Bi returned with "Stupid".

As for the nominees, BTS, IZ*ONE, and Zico were up for the win, but it was BTS's "ON" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BTS!



Other performers included Dream Catcher, Weki Meki, The Boyz, iKON, Pentagon, Rocket Punch, Cherry Bullet, LOONA, KARD, cignature, and About U.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: MCND







==

DEBUT: Purple Rain







==

DEBUT: UYMP







==

COMEBACK: Ravi







==

COMEBACK: ELRIS







==

COMEBACK: Cheon Dan Bi







===

Dream Catcher







==

Weki Meki







==

The Boyz







==

iKON







==

Pentagon







==

Rocket Punch







==

Cherry Bullet







==

LOONA







==

KARD







==

cignature







==

About U







===