Variety
SPOILER
Pentagon's Hui & Jinho duo up for 'Joy' on 'Immortal Song'

AKP STAFF

Pentagon's Hui and Jinho teamed up as a duo on 'Immortal Song'.

For the February 29th special dedicated to singer Jung Soo Ra, Hui and Jinho covered her 1988 hit song "Joy". Before their performance, the two expressed, "We prepared a stage of push and pull... We wanted to have the people listening be able to relate." On their first performance as a duo, Hui said, "We're the aces of Pentagon. It won't be a complete defeat."    

However, Hui and Jinho lost the round to rock band Monni, and it was The Rose who took the final win this episode.

Watch Hui and Jinho's performance above and their pre-performance interview below! 

Angestic11317 pts 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Their voices compliments each other in a beautiful manner. ☺️💚

BlueLotus329 pts 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

People need to stop sleeping on Pentagon.

