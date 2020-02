BTOB's Sungjae has announced a new special album!



On February 17 KST, he took to BTOB's official social media to reveal the album artwork for special solo album 'Yook O'Clock.' The image features linen sheets blowing in a breeze surrounded by a warm beige frame and also lists the album name and release date to incite anticipation from fans.



Meanwhile, Sungjae's special album 'Yook O'Clock' is set for release on March 2.

Stay tuned for more news about this exciting release!