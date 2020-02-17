1

Posted by danisurst

'Oldboy' actress Yoon Jin Seo leaves FNC Entertainment after 7 years

Yoon Jin Seo has ended her exclusive contract with FNC Entertainment.

The news was revealed by the agency on February 17 KST. The actress had been with the agency since November 2012, and decided to part with the agency upon the expiration of her contract.

Meanwhile, Yoon Jin Seo is famous for her roles in 'Oldboy,' 'All For Love,' and 'Beastie Boys,' and debuted back in 2001 through the film 'Bus Stop.' 

