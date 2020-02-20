50

BLACKPINK's Lisa trending number one worldwide on Twitter after turning heads at Prada fashion show

BLACKPINK's Lisa is trending number one worldwide on Twitter after stunning reporters and fans alike with her gorgeous visuals. 

The gorgeous star is taking on multiple trending hashtags after appearing at the Prada fashion show in Rome. 

Fans are buzzing about the star's beautiful gold ensemble at the show and noted how fans and reporters swarmed around her as she showed off her confidence. 

Rumors also say that the star may be Prada's next ambassador! What do you think of her look? 

gigi-ng-34
1 hour ago

cant believe in my eyes now. She looks like international celeb not Kpop Idol. Her beauty is unreal. She actually steal the spotlight at Prada show.

paluten187erz511
1 hour ago

She look stunning. Wow.

