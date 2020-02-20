BLACKPINK's Lisa trending number one worldwide on Twitter after turning heads at Prada fashion show

﻿ ﻿

BLACKPINK's Lisa is trending number one worldwide on Twitter after stunning reporters and fans alike with her gorgeous visuals.

The gorgeous star is taking on multiple trending hashtags after appearing at the Prada fashion show in Rome.

Fans are buzzing about the star's beautiful gold ensemble at the show and noted how fans and reporters swarmed around her as she showed off her confidence.

the past few years lisa has made a huge impact in the fashion world, being nicknamed the ‘front row riot' and 'intergalactic kpop star' its no surprise so many different brands are eager for her to attend their shows especially with how much exposure they get #LalisaWearsPrada pic.twitter.com/0M4D5LKj8M — lisa loves you (@LlSALOVESYOU) February 20, 2020

Rumors also say that the star may be Prada's next ambassador! What do you think of her look?