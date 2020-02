Red Velvet's Wendy is trending worldwide as fans celebrate the star's birthday.

The popular idol star is currently on hiatus after suffering from a stage accident, but fans are making sure to send their love using the hashtags #TodayIs_WendyDay and #OurSingerWendy to send her birthday congratulations.

Some tweets include:

Happy birthday to our singer Wendy! Your passion for your craft and selfless love for others inspires all of us. We’ve got your backs just like you’ve got ours. 💙#TodayIs_WendyDay#OurSingerWendy#2월의_봄_오늘은_웬디 pic.twitter.com/EMR5EwUpAC — Red Velvet Charts (@revecharts) February 20, 2020

just like how you promised to be with us in every step of the way, we also promise to be by your side in good & bad times. also thank you for making yourself feel like our home during sad times. grateful for who you are 💙#TodayIs_WendyDay#OurSingerWendy#2월의_봄_오늘은_웬디 pic.twitter.com/1OaEMOsatY — 💙 (@ilyerene) February 20, 2020

Joy also took some time to congratulate Wendy on her Instagram story as well.

Happy birthday Wendy and get well soon!