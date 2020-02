AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi has transformed into a human rose in his latest individual teaser photos!

If you recall from AB6IX's previous teasers, "Rose" is also Lee Dae Hwi's keyword for the group's upcoming special album, '5NALLY'. Through this album, each of the AB6IX members will be treating their fans to a solo track ahead of the group's 1st official world tour.

Stay tuned for more of the AB6IX members' teaser images, coming throughout this week!