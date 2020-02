Super Junior have released the performance version MV for their latest title track "2YA2YAO!"!

The performance MV comes as a gift for Super Junior's fans in light of the original MV for "2YA2YAO!" surpassing 7,000,000 views on YouTube. For their hip-hop title track "2YA2YAO!" prod. by Zico, Super Junior bring out a much more fierce, charismatic mood and choreography from their previous comeback title track, "Super Clap".

You can catch the group's full performance MV, above.