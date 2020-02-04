Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yun Suk, & more pose in first full crew shot for 'The Wise Life of Doctors'

tvN's upcoming new Thursday night drama series 'The Wise Life of Doctors' has released a nostalgic new teaser, looking back on director Shin Won Ho's previous hit productions!

Starting from 'Reply 1997' to 'Reply 1994', 'Reply 1988', as well as 'Prison Playbook', viewers can look back on what some of their favorite Shin Won Ho productions were up until now, as they wait for the premiere of his newest work 'The Wise Life of Doctors' next month.



Starring Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yun Suk, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do, 'The Wise Life of Doctors' tells the story of a group of friends who have known one another for over 20 years, and their normal, day to day lives as doctors at a hospital.

What do you think of the first full shot of all 5 head doctors of 'The Wise Life of Doctors', in the teaser above? The new series is set to premiere this March 12 at 9 PM KST, then every Thursday nights after!

