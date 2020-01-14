Thai media outlet reveals BLACKPINK Lisa's alleged payment scale

12

Thai news outlet Thairath has revealed the rumored appearance fees charged by BLACKPINK's Lisa.

Although some are doubting the legitimacy of the report, netizens were shocked to see the high price points of Lisa's appearances. According to the report, Lisa charges:

5 million baht (165,253 USD) for a two-hour event
10 million baht (330,506.19 USD) for a drama appearance
15 million baht (495,761.78 USD) for a movie appearance
20 million baht (661,015.70 USD) for a product endorsement

As of now, there is no listed source for the released information. What do you think of these appearance fees?

Andrada23971,054 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

It would be nice for AKP to stick to trusted sources and confirmed information.

ManupecksSONE571 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

If there's no source why post it?

