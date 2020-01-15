12

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

Taeyeon shows off her bare-faced beauty in recent social media update

Taeyeon is proudly sporting a bare-faced look in her most recent update. 

The popular star is gearing up for her comeback re-package album but is making time to keep her fans up to date on her life via Instagram. Taeyeon uploaded a set of pictures on January 15th that makes it hard to believe that she's already 32! The star is seen posing with a coffee mug and a Buzz Light Year plushie as she shows off her youthful looks. 

View this post on Instagram

🦄

A post shared by TaeYeon (@taeyeon_ss) on

Netizens have been cheering her on and complimenting her visuals, stating: 

"Wow her skin is like glass."

"This picture is really pretty. Fighting to all idols who are good at singing!"

"Taeyeon's face is just a young-looking face in general."

Taeyeon will be releasing her comeback re-package album today! Are you excited? 

honeycider4,003 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

She looks the same as when she debuted!! <3 what a queen.

