Taeyeon shows off her bare-faced beauty in recent social media update

Taeyeon is proudly sporting a bare-faced look in her most recent update.

The popular star is gearing up for her comeback re-package album but is making time to keep her fans up to date on her life via Instagram. Taeyeon uploaded a set of pictures on January 15th that makes it hard to believe that she's already 32! The star is seen posing with a coffee mug and a Buzz Light Year plushie as she shows off her youthful looks.

Netizens have been cheering her on and complimenting her visuals, stating:

"Wow her skin is like glass."

"This picture is really pretty. Fighting to all idols who are good at singing!"

"Taeyeon's face is just a young-looking face in general."

Taeyeon will be releasing her comeback re-package album today! Are you excited?