Singer-songwriter Yoo Jae Hwan perfects the idol look after losing 32 kg (~70 pounds)

﻿ ﻿ MYDAILY

Singer-songwriter Yoo Jae Hwan impressed many netizens with his drastic transformation at the 9th annual Gaon Chart Music Awards on January 8th.

The artist had recently undergone a massive transformation through diet and exercise shedding 32kg (70 pounds), and it seems like he's glowed up even more! Netizens are impressed with his change as his pictures make trending headlines. Comments include:

"To lose 32 kilograms is no little feat. His looks have completely changed."

"His facial features definitely shine more now."

"He's amazing."

What do you think?