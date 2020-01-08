9

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Singer-songwriter Yoo Jae Hwan perfects the idol look after losing 32 kg (~70 pounds)

Singer-songwriter Yoo Jae Hwan impressed many netizens with his drastic transformation at the 9th annual Gaon Chart Music Awards on January 8th. 

The artist had recently undergone a massive transformation through diet and exercise shedding 32kg (70 pounds), and it seems like he's glowed up even more! Netizens are impressed with his change as his pictures make trending headlines. Comments include: 

"To lose 32 kilograms is no little feat. His looks have completely changed." 

"His facial features definitely shine more now."

"He's amazing."

What do you think? 

hitomoshi52 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Good for him! He looks amazing!

popularit1,087 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

he looks fine af

