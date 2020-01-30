SF9 win #1 + Performances from January 30th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, Kiara debuted with "Boss", Golden Child came back "Without You", OnlyOneOf made a comeback with "dOra maar", Parc Jae Jung returned with "Easy Determination", Jeong Hyo Bean made a comeback with "Sometimes", and VOISPER returned with "Keep Going".





As for the winners, SF9 and ATEEZ were the nominees, but it was SF9 who took the win with "Good Guy". Congrats to SF9!





Other artists who performed include SF9, ATEEZ, VERIVERY, B.O.Y, Dream Note, ANS, ENOi, and 2Z. There were also special performances by SF9's Inseong and April's Jinsol, Nature, A.C.E, CIX, Lee Hae Ri, Poetic Narrator, and U Sung Eun.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: Kiara







==

COMEBACK: Golden Child







==

COMEBACK: OnlyOneOf







==

COMEBACK: Parc Jae Jung







==

COMEBACK: Jeong Hyo Bean







==

COMEBACK: VOISPER

===

SF9







==

ATEEZ







==

VERIVERY







==

B.O.Y







==

Dream Note







==

ANS







==

ENOi







==

2Z







==

Inseong x Jinsol







==

Nature







==

A.C.E







==

CIX







==

Lee Hae Ri







==

Poetic Narrator







==

U Sung Eun







===