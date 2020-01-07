Jaejoong releases full tracklist for his comeback mini album 'Love Ballad'

Jaejoong has released a detailed tracklist for his upcoming 2nd Korean mini album, 'Love Ballad'.

The mini album is set to contain a total of 4 tracks, including an emotional ballad title track "About This Fragile, Fragile Love" (literal translation) as well as "Time of the Sea", "Life Support", and "Secret". Among the upcoming tracks, "Time of the Sea" and "Life Support" were previously revealed to fans during Jaejoong's fan meeting and hologram concert, and now fans will finally be able to listen to the songs through an official album.



Look out for Jaejoong's 2nd Korean mini album 'Love Ballad', set for release this January 14 at 6 PM KST!

