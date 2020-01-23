Prosecution brings BTS Jungkook's traffic violation case to a close without indictment

According to reports on January 23, Seoul's Prosecution Office has brought BTS member Jungkook's taxi accident case to formal closure.

Back in October of 2019, Jungkook became involved in a car accident where he hit a taxi near Hannam-dong. It was revealed that Jungkook committed the accident due to a traffic violation, and shortly afterward, the star came to a quick settlement with the victim involved.

As of January 23, Seoul's Prosecution Office has closed Jungkook's case without indictment, meaning that the case will not undergo legal trial in court. The decision was reached after the prosecution office received anonymous judgement votes from a jury of citizens.

