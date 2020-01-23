11

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Prosecution brings BTS Jungkook's traffic violation case to a close without indictment

AKP STAFF

According to reports on January 23, Seoul's Prosecution Office has brought BTS member Jungkook's taxi accident case to formal closure. 

Back in October of 2019, Jungkook became involved in a car accident where he hit a taxi near Hannam-dong. It was revealed that Jungkook committed the accident due to a traffic violation, and shortly afterward, the star came to a quick settlement with the victim involved. 

As of January 23, Seoul's Prosecution Office has closed Jungkook's case without indictment, meaning that the case will not undergo legal trial in court. The decision was reached after the prosecution office received anonymous judgement votes from a jury of citizens. 

  1. BTS
  2. Jungkook
4 3,578 Share 73% Upvoted

1

Bts_U_mean_gods-612 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Pro driver JJK debut please hahaha anyway small traffic accident made it to national news and got covered by big international medias, the relevancy of these kings is no joke

Share

-5

ygwinner-1,026 pts 25 minutes ago 2
25 minutes ago

shortly afterward, the star came to a quick settlement with the victim involved.

bighit paid them off.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, V
BTS V Breaks Weverse With One Single Reply
27 minutes ago   0   317

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND