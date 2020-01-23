A.C.E's Jun & Chan sing a dramatic OST 'Where You Are' for new MBC drama 'The Game'

A.C.E's official OST-line members Jun and Chan have put their voices together for a dramatic new OST track, "Where You Are"!

OST Part.1 and the first main theme song for MBC's new Wed-Thurs drama series 'The Game', "Where You Are" by Jun and Chan is a dreamlike, electronic pop genre, perfectly capturing the intensity of the drama's storyline from the beginning.

Meanwhile, MBC's 'The Game' starring 2PM's Taecyeon, Lee Yeon Hee, and more airs every Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:55 PM KST.

