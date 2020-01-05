BTS’s RM speaks up about 'sajaegi' (chart manipulation) during Golden Disc Awards acceptance speech

On January 5, the “34th Golden Disc Awards” was held at Gocheok Sky Dome.



The ceremony celebrated the achievements of Korean music artists over the year. Among the many awards given out, BTS was awarded the Daesang for Best Album.

During their acceptance speech, BTS’s leader, RM thanked their fans ARMY, and reminisced about when BTS first debuted.

He then spoke up about “sajaegi”, “There is one thing that I want to talk about too. We (BTS) are blessed with luck, and thanks to many people, we are able to say what we want to. However, there are also many artists who can’t do the same, and are making music sincerely in places that we can’t see. I hope that in 2020, their efforts and sincerity will not be in vain, and that they can reach out to the public fairly. I hope that things that have been done wrong in the 2010s can end with the 2010s ending.”