Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BTS’s RM speaks up about 'sajaegi' (chart manipulation) during Golden Disc Awards acceptance speech

On January 5, the “34th Golden Disc Awards” was held at Gocheok Sky Dome.

The ceremony celebrated the achievements of Korean music artists over the year. Among the many awards given out, BTS was awarded the Daesang for Best Album.

During their acceptance speech, BTS’s leader, RM thanked their fans ARMY, and reminisced about when BTS first debuted.

He then spoke up about “sajaegi”, “There is one thing that I want to talk about too. We (BTS) are blessed with luck, and thanks to many people, we are able to say what we want to. However, there are also many artists who can’t do the same, and are making music sincerely in places that we can’t see. I hope that in 2020, their efforts and sincerity will not be in vain, and that they can reach out to the public fairly. I hope that things that have been done wrong in the 2010s can end with the 2010s ending.

Hwiyoung96365 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I'm pretty sure that BTS were put into many awkward situations. They felt the unfairness as much as the other artists. But it's not their fault, it's the fault of these broadcast stations/korean mindsets.

I bet they felt bad for many artists who deserved it. There were too many unfair things happening which all fandom didn't understand.

Like RM said, they are hella luck to say what they want to say. Other artists would want to say the same, but they would get their head off if they did. I hope these hard working artists won't get mistreated anymore. It doesn't matter if senior or junior, famous or not, quantity over quality. It should be FAIR.

12

maknaekpop125 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

"....we are able to say what we want to. "

That's true. I'm sure many artists want to say what RM said, but they can't cause they would get attacked. BTS has the luck to speak their mind. All artists think and feel the same. Let's hope 2020 will be a fairer years for all these artists.

