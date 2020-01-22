[MV and Album Review] Jaejoong – 'Ayo'

KIM JAEJOONG – 'AYO'

Track List:





1. Time of Sea

2. Tender Love *Title

3. LIFE SUPPORT

4. SECRET

5. Tender Love (Inst.)





Jaejoong of JYJ and TVXQ fame has just dropped his second solo mini-album, 'Ayo.' Consisting of 5 tunes, this EP also has the title track "Tender Love." He's released a music video to go along with this collection of tunes, as well. Every song on here is an acoustic ballad, except for "Secret."

"Time of Sea" heads up the album. Tenderly sung and buoyed by Jaejoong's voice, this one tells the story about a guy remembering his lover. Waves roll in from the sea, threatening to wash those memories away. The vocals are nicely done, tinged with regret. "Tender Love" is the title track. It's another tale of messed up love. All they are is exhausted, and the singer wants to go back to a time when they were happier. It still has that regret component, but it's more tempered on this one, more cohesive.

Another piano-driven ballad, "Life Support" moves a little faster than "Time of Sea," but is no less emotional for it. If I thought the second track was full of regret, this one takes the cake. He feels like he's just existing, not living, and would do anything to feel his girl again. Very emotional, very morose. "Secret" is probably my favorite track on the album. First off, it has some life and energy to it. It features him giving it his all on the vocals, and the electric guitars only help this tune to be more awesome. It's not really a club-banger, more than straight-ahead rock n' roll. And there are some echoes of the old TVXQ in there, too.

The vast majority of the EP is ballads, as befits the subject matter. And Jaejoong does have a very pretty voice to pull this off with. His voice is soft and sentimental, but he does have some power in him when he needs it. Make no mistake -- this mini-album is a tear-jerker that will pull at the heartstrings. But if that's your cup of tea, pick this one up, and have a good cry.

MV REVIEW

Just like the song, the MV shows a dead relationship. They do things together, yet apart. Jaejoong and his woman walk down the street, the distance between them more than physical. Boy, he looks miserable there. His lips are curled and he seems on the verge of tears.

At home, he keeps messing with a camera, as he pours himself a glass of water and spends his day alone. As we watch, we see him outside walking along a bridge and doing things all by himself. He messes around with a camera at various points in the MV.

Even when he's with her, he can't get any together time with her. They sit apart, each nursing a cup of coffee. Together, yet apart. And it affects his mood. We seem him break down crying on the bridge at one point.

Eventually he leaves the camera on a bench outside, and the MV ends.

It's always tragic when a relationship ends, and this poignant video drives the point home. It's very cold, showing the couple doing things by themselves. There's only one point where they're lazing together on the couch, and they still look unhappy. And it doesn't last long.

In a classic bit of schadenfreude, all this makes for an interesting MV. Is it the best one I've seen? Far from it. But it's not bad, and it kept my attention up until the end.

Score





MV Relevance...........8

MV Production..........8

MV Concept..............8

MV SCORE: 8.0

Album Production.....8

Album Concept.........8

Tracklisting...............8

ALBUM SCORE: 8.0

OVERALL................8.0