EXO fans worried about Sehun after a picture of him looking stressed surfaces

EXO's Sehun recently uploaded a photo of himself that has netizens worried.

On January 23rd, Sehun uploaded a picture of him holding his forehead while taking a phone call with no caption. Many believe that his stress is tied to fellow member Chen's recent marriage and pregnancy announcement.

Netizens have been nothing his dark expression, and have been commenting words of support stating:





"Oppa are you alright?"

"Oppa what's wrong? If things are tough, take a break."

"We are on your side. Stay strong!"



