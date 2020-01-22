Music shows, '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships' & other TV programming for Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year starts on January 25, and as every year, your regular weekly music shows and other programs will be going through scheduling changes.



As for music shows, 'Music Bank', 'Music Core', and 'Inkigayo' will not be airing. On Friday, January 24, KBS holiday special 'Exit' will air in place of 'Music Bank', and a special airing of 'Fun-staurant' will air in place of 'Battle Trip'. On SBS, the drama 'Stove League' will not be airing, and on MBC, viewers will get to watch a pilot of 'U Are the World' instead of 'What is Study?'. The first episode of the '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships - New Year Special' also airs.



On Saturday, January 25, the '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships' airs its second episode. The movie 'Take Point' will air on MBC instead of 'Never Twice', and the movie 'The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil' is airing instead of 'Stove League'. tvN's 'Crash Landing on You' will air a special behind-the-scenes episode instead of a new episode.



On January 26, the movie 'Extreme Job' will air in place of the drama 'Crash Landing on You', and on January 27, the final episode of '2020 Idols Star Athletics Championships' will air.