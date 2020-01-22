6

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

CIX unveil official light stick before U.S. fan meeting

CIX have unveiled an official light stick before their U.S. fan meeting.

On January 22, CIX revealed the light stick below, and as you can see, it features a hexagonal clear top with their group logo inside. As previously reported, CIX's 'Hello FIX in U.S.A' fan meeting will take place this March, just after the boys wrap up their 'Hello FIX' fan meeting in Seoul from February 22-23.

What do you think of CIX's light stick?

it's much nicer than TXT. and BH has lot more money.

It’s so so beautiful.. I love all the light-stick am seeing TXT ATEEZ and now CIX

