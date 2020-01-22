Girls' Generation's Taeyeon reveals concert performance of new track 'Dear Me'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon revealed a concert performance of her latest song "Dear Me".



"Dear Me" is the title song of Taeyeon's second repackaged album 'Purpose', and fans got to see her perform the song live at her 'The Unseen' solo concert in Seoul. The song is meant to be a touching message of support to yourself and what you need to hear in hard times.



Watch Taeyeon's "Dear Me" MV here if you missed it and her live performance above!







