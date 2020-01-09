Momoland win #1 + Performances from January 9th 'M! Countdown'!

13

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, SF9 came back with "Good Guy", VERIVERY returned with "Lay Back", ATEEZ made a comeback with "Answer", Dream Note made their comeback with "Wish", ENOi returned with "Cheeky", ANS came back with "Say My Name", Hee made a comeback with "Carry On", and Nature returned with "Bing Bing".

As for the winners, Momoland and B.O.Y were the nominees, but it was Momoland who took the win with "Thumbs Up". Congrats to Momoland!

Other artists who performed include MomolandB.O.YTSTDongkizMCNDMiryoCLCKARDLee Jin Hyuk, and Mia.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER: 


===

COMEBACK: SF9


==

COMEBACK: VERIVERY


==

COMEBACK: ATEEZ


==

COMEBACK: Dream Note


==

COMEBACK: ENOi


==

COMEBACK: ANS

==

COMEBACK: Hee


==

COMEBACK: Nature


===

Momoland


==

B.O.Y


==

TST

==

Dongkiz


==

MCND


==

Miryo


==

CLC


==

KARD

==

Lee Jin Hyuk


==

Mia


===

0

guest_baby-1,064 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

How? it debut like 80 and off the Melon chart already?

0

SoneAndAMerry8 pts 39 minutes ago 1
39 minutes ago

How can it flopped if it won on MCountdown??? Multiple Thumbs Up for me <3

