Momoland win #1 + Performances from January 9th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, SF9 came back with "Good Guy", VERIVERY returned with "Lay Back", ATEEZ made a comeback with "Answer", Dream Note made their comeback with "Wish", ENOi returned with "Cheeky", ANS came back with "Say My Name", Hee made a comeback with "Carry On", and Nature returned with "Bing Bing".

As for the winners, Momoland and B.O.Y were the nominees, but it was Momoland who took the win with "Thumbs Up". Congrats to Momoland!



Other artists who performed include Momoland, B.O.Y, TST, Dongkiz, MCND, Miryo, CLC, KARD, Lee Jin Hyuk, and Mia.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







COMEBACK: SF9







COMEBACK: VERIVERY







COMEBACK: ATEEZ







COMEBACK: Dream Note







COMEBACK: ENOi







COMEBACK: ANS

COMEBACK: Hee







COMEBACK: Nature







Momoland







B.O.Y







TST

Dongkiz







MCND







Miryo







CLC







KARD

Lee Jin Hyuk







Mia







