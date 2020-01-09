Actor Cha Seung Won belatedly revealed to have renewed contract with YG Entertainment

Actor Cha Seung Won has renewed his contract with YG Entertainment.



On January 9, reports belatedly revealed Cha Seung Won had re-signed his contract with YGE last year. The actor first joined the label and became part of the YG Family in 2014 before signing another 3-year exclusive contract in 2015. He's now decided to continue his ties to YG despite the multiple controversies surrounding the label.



In other news, Cha Seung Won is starring in the upcoming movie 'Sink Hole' also starring Kim Sung Kyun and Lee Kwang Soo.



Stay tuned for updates on Cha Seung Won.