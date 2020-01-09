Cha Jun Ho leaves message for X1 fans after disbandment

Cha Jun Ho left a message for X1 fans after the group's disbandment.



Following other former X1 members, Cha Jun Ho made sure to greet ONE IT after the news that the project group has been disbanded. On January 9, his label Woollim Entertainment shared the letter below:





"Hello, this is Cha Jun Ho.



There were really happy days that felt like a dream because of the fans who always sent us generous love and stayed together by our sides.



I came to realize how much strength I can receive from being loved.



I had really great experiences and learned a lot while promoting together with our members, and I was able to gain strength to work hard thanks to the support of fans who like us.



I am really thankful that I have gained great older brothers, friends, and younger brother to stick with forever. I will never be able to forget the times we cried, laughed, and chatted together.



Thank you so much to the Swing family who weren't able to sleep and worked hard with us.



I will now be cheering on the success of the 11 members on each of our individual paths. Thank you so much for being with during 2019 that felt like a dream, and I will work hard to be able to impressively appear in front of you as soon as possible.



ONE IT, I love you so much. - From Cha Jun Ho -"





