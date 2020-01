Sunmi was shocked at seeing a fan at her fansigning!

Yesterday, Sunmi attended the wedding of two long-time fans (fans for over 14 years!) and even sang "Gashina" at her wedding. However, Sunmi was in for a surprise of her own as the bride showed up just hours later at Sunmi's fansigning! She recognized the fan right away and exclaimed, "How did you come here?!?!" and couldn't stop smiling.



What a beautiful relationship!