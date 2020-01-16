5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Super Junior complete their 36-cut individual teaser photo series with their final set of 'Bright' versions

Super Junior have completely wrapped up their whopping 36-cut, individual concept photo series for their 9th full repackaged album, 'Timeless'!

In their final set of 'Bright' version individual teaser photos, the members bring out their most carefree sides in cozy, wintry styles against a stark, white background. Some of the members also experiment with interesting photo effects using clear plastic as props. 

Meanwhile, Super Junior will be returning this January 28 at 6 PM KST with their first ever, classic hip-hop genre title track - "2YA2YAO!" prod. by Zico. What do you think of Super Junior's latest 'Bright' version concept photos?

Nicole33593,078 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Visual proof that a messy haired, scruffy Siwon is still hotter than 99% of other men on the planet.

quark12395246 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

I'm still stuck on those Shadow version video things they posted on Twitter. 😤

