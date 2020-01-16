Super Junior complete their 36-cut individual teaser photo series with their final set of 'Bright' versions

Super Junior have completely wrapped up their whopping 36-cut, individual concept photo series for their 9th full repackaged album, 'Timeless'!





In their final set of 'Bright' version individual teaser photos, the members bring out their most carefree sides in cozy, wintry styles against a stark, white background. Some of the members also experiment with interesting photo effects using clear plastic as props.





Meanwhile, Super Junior will be returning this January 28 at 6 PM KST with their first ever, classic hip-hop genre title track - "2YA2YAO!" prod. by Zico. What do you think of Super Junior's latest 'Bright' version concept photos?

