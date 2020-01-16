4

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

EXID's Hani confesses she eats sweets to relieve stress in 'Nylon' cover pictorial

AKP STAFF

Idol-turned-actress EXID's Hani posed for a sweet and tart cover pictorial for 'Nylon' magazine!

Currently awaiting the premiere of her new MBC/Playlist web drama 'XX' (starting on January 22), Hani showed a different side of her, having shed her bangs. During her interview, Hani spilled about how she deals with stress! She shared, "I only learned this about myself recently, but it turns out I'm a stress-eater. I eat way too many sweets, like chocolate, gummies, and cookies. At the hair and makeup shop that I regularly go to, there's a jar of gummies. I think they're meant for people to take as they leave the shop, and I always help [get rid of them]. I like gummies (Laughter)." 

Check out some gorgeous previews of Hani's 'Nylon' cover pictorial, below!

