HyunA makes trending news with her Instagram updates

HyunA has landed on trending news for her stunning physique in one of her latest Instagram updates.



On January 11, HyunA posted several pictures of her in front of the building with a yellow wall in Vietnam. In the pictures, she showed off her gorgeous figure in a fitted white tank top and a pair of jean shorts. After meeting fans in Vietnam, she posted cute pictures with her boyfriend E'dawn, which further garnered positive attention.

Check out the pictures below! What do you think?