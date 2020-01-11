Actress Jung Jeong Ah is pregnant after multiple miscarriages

Actress Jung Jeong Ah announced that she is 9 months pregnant after three miscarriages. The soon to be mom, Jung Jeong Ah has shared she has been keeping it to herself to this day because of recent miscarriages and general complications related to pregnancy after 40. The actress turns 43 this year.

Below is her message on Instagram.

"I'm sorry that I have been keeping the good news until now. I finally worked up the courage to reveal my pregnancy.





It's been a long journey, and I think those who had experienced difficulty getting pregnant or went through a miscarriage would understand. After all those IVF tries and miscarriages, I think I'm finally going to be a mom. I'm still very cautious with announcing my pregnancy.

I really wanted to let the world know that I was going to be a mom as soon as I knew I was pregnant, but I was hesitant to do so after 3 miscarriages. I was worried I might jinx it and the time I had to endure after the miscarriage felt like a punishment to me.



Of course, some people noticed my belly getting bigger and congratulated me earlier or I had to let others know for filming or recording purposes. However, those congratulatory words didn't really make me happy. I was always worried and scared. But now I feel I can truly be blessed.





I can't count the times I cried and prayed. I didn't give up thanks to my husband's support. Then like a miracle, I was pregnant again. I had a couple dangerous moments, going in and out of the ER, but now I'm here being 9 months pregnant. Thank you once again, to those who supported me through my journey and congratulated me on my pregnancy. I will pray for you too."

Congratulations to Jung Jeong Ah for her long-awaited pregnancy!



