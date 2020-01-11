24

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actress Jung Jeong Ah is pregnant after multiple miscarriages

Actress Jung Jeong Ah announced that she is 9 months pregnant after three miscarriages. The soon to be mom, Jung Jeong Ah has shared she has been keeping it to herself to this day because of recent miscarriages and general complications related to pregnancy after 40. The actress turns 43 this year. 

Below is her message on Instagram. 

"I'm sorry that I have been keeping the good news until now. I finally worked up the courage to reveal my pregnancy. 


It's been a long journey, and I think those who had experienced difficulty getting pregnant or went through a miscarriage would understand. After all those IVF tries and miscarriages, I think I'm finally going to be a mom. I'm still very cautious with announcing my pregnancy. 

I really wanted to let the world know that I was going to be a mom as soon as I knew I was pregnant, but I was hesitant to do so after 3 miscarriages. I was worried I might jinx it and the time I had to endure after the miscarriage felt like a punishment to me. 

Of course, some people noticed my belly getting bigger and congratulated me earlier or I had to let others know for filming or recording purposes. However, those congratulatory words didn't really make me happy. I was always worried and scared. But now I feel I can truly be blessed.  


I can't count the times I cried and prayed. I didn't give up thanks to my husband's support. Then like a miracle, I was pregnant again. I had a couple dangerous moments, going in and out of the ER, but now I'm here being 9 months pregnant. Thank you once again, to those who supported me through my journey and congratulated me on my pregnancy. I will pray for you too." 

Congratulations to Jung Jeong Ah for her long-awaited pregnancy!

View this post on Instagram

조심스럽게 좋은소식 이제야 알려드리게되서 죄송하고 이제는 알려도 되지않을까 용기내어 올려봅니다 ~ ~ ~ 긴시간동안 너무나 조심스럽고 하루하루가 얼음장위를 걷는것같아 차마 입밖으로 내지못하고 조금만더 안정기가되면 조금만 더 자리잡으면하며 저도 이시간을 기다리고 기다렸어요 난임을 혹은 유산의 아픔을 경험하신 분들이라면 아마 이해하시리라 생각합니다 늦은나이에 임신을 하려고하다보니 자연임신은 물론 다시 시험관시도와 유산 임신등을 반복하며 힘든시간보냈지만 출산까지 가는길은 더 더욱 험난하겠지만..... ~ ~ ~ 네 맞아요 저 이제는 엄마가 될것같아요 아직도 조심스럽지만요 그동안 주변의 임신소식들으면서 부럽고 저도 너무 축하받고싶고 알리고싶었지만 3번의유산이라는 아픈시간들이 차마 말문을 열지못하게 하더라구요 제가 뭔가 잘못을해서 죄를지은시간인것 같았거든요 ~ ~ ~ 물론 배가 불러오면서 조금씩 눈치채고 축하해주신분들도있고 촬영때문에 임신사실을 알려야하는 경우도있어 아시는분들도 생겼어요 그렇치만 축하한다는말이 기쁘지않고 또다시 겁이나고 혹시나하는 불안감이 늘 마음을 힘들게했는데요 이제는 축하받아도 될것같아 알립니다 ~ ~ ~ 정말 많이 울고 기도하고 포기하다가도 울면서 다시 엽산과 한약을먹고 몸준비하면서 얼마나 기도를하고 소리를쳤는지 정말 짐승처럼 울었던 시간들이 얼만큼이었는지 셀수도없는시간을 보냈어요 물론 남편이있었기에 포기하지않고 계속 노력하고 준비했었어요 ~ ~ ~ 그런데 정말 기적처럼 자연임신이되고 작은생명이 조금씩자리를 잡아가고있어요 이또한 몇번의 응급실행과 위험한고비를 넘기고 넘기면서 9개월이란 시간까지 왔어요 정말 할말은 많은데 천천히 올릴께요 그리고 제가 난임의 힘든시간을 이겨낼수있었던 시간들 임신하기위해 노력했던일들 서로 공유할수있게 추후에 올릴께요 ~ ~ ~ 그리고 다시 한번 제가 임신하기까지 기뻐해주신 분들 기도해주신분들 응원해주고 축하해주신분들 감사드리고 저도 기도하겠습니다 ♡ ㆍ ♡ #엄마 #좋은소식 #아직끝이아니지만 #동치미 #더치페이 #빌리브네이처 #난임 #유산 #임신 #기도 #이종훈한의원 #누에베 #서일주원장님 #만삭 #하루에스튜디오 #정정아 #흥달달부부 #태명은달달이 #조금만더힘내자

A post shared by jung jung ah연기자& 예능 정정아 (@jung_jung_ah_) on

SpanishKpoper153 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

nice news, i hope the baby be healthy and her as well!

stayoncefortwice-4 pts 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

Good for her! A miscarriage can be devastating so it's great that she finally gets to be a mother. Best wishes for her and the child!

