'Point of Omniscient Interfere' nicknames veteran actress Bae Jong Ok "The Swan"

Veteran actress Bae Jong Ok was nicknamed "The Swan" after she shared her day on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere'.

On January 11, the episode showcased Bae Jong Ok's daily life. The actress always looked graceful but she was indeed moving or working non-stop, just like swans paddling relentlessly below the surface. Bae Jong Ok was working out at the riverside even she was feeling under the weather due to a cold. Her manager said, "Even when it's her day off she always works out, doing either ballet or pilates. Further, I have never heard of her sleeping in. She is very diligent and lives in a good, sensible way." Bae Jong Ok said, "I think I'm obsessed with exercise. If I stay still, I feel heavy so I try to stay active."



Bae Jong Ok turns 56 this year and this seems to be her secret to her youthful look.

