News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

HyunA and Dawn post more adorable couple photos, Dawn sporting bright orange hair

AKP STAFF

HyunA and Dawn may be the cutest couple in K-pop history and their latest shots definitely prove that they're still deeply in love with each other!

The couple was recently spotted on HyunA's Instagram posing adorably with each other. Dawn is sporting newly bright orange dyed hair while HyunA is seen holding him affectionately. The couple's lovestagram photos have been trending recently on the news and it seems like netizens are glad to see them happy, stating: 


"HyunA probably had a hard time with malicious comments so it's good to see them love and support each other."

"It really seems like HyunA relies a lot on Dawn for support and love. Good to see."

"They're like the Joker and Harley Quinn!" 

What do you think of the couple's newest look? 

  1. Dawn (E'Dawn)
  2. HyunA
TaeTaeismyBaeBae
4 minutes ago

I feakin love these guys so much!!!!

MackLee
37 minutes ago

The force is strong with these two.. lol.. I hope that they are both successful with their future endeavors. They look so dang happy together.

