HyunA and Dawn post more adorable couple photos, Dawn sporting bright orange hair

HyunA and Dawn may be the cutest couple in K-pop history and their latest shots definitely prove that they're still deeply in love with each other!

The couple was recently spotted on HyunA's Instagram posing adorably with each other. Dawn is sporting newly bright orange dyed hair while HyunA is seen holding him affectionately. The couple's lovestagram photos have been trending recently on the news and it seems like netizens are glad to see them happy, stating:





"HyunA probably had a hard time with malicious comments so it's good to see them love and support each other."

"It really seems like HyunA relies a lot on Dawn for support and love. Good to see."

"They're like the Joker and Harley Quinn!"

What do you think of the couple's newest look?