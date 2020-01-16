6

EXO's Kai embarrassed by a sign held up by a foreign fan in Italy

EXO's Kai was embarrassed by a sign held up by a foreign fan while attending a fashion show for Gucci in Italy.

The popular star was spotted looking flustered by a sign held up by a fan that referred to a funny moment that Kai was in while filming for an episode of 'Knowing Brothers' and failing hilariously at a game of Whisper Challenge.

 

Kai was seen looking flustered as he read the sign carefully. 

The first sign reads as follows: "Inside my panties... two syllables?!" while the second sign wishes Kai a happy birthday in Korean. Netizens have been cracking up at Kai's reaction, stating: 

"Kai is so darn cute."

"I like EXO just because of Kai."

"I'm going to go back and watch the segment again just because of this." 

Check out the funny 'Knowing Brothers' moment below. 

DG2523,473 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

He smiled because they wished him happy birthday. Maybe you should watch the video again and stop spreading wrong information.

-3

Livyvip-3 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

It didn’t go like this. We were there. We weren’t allowed to show him that banner but only the Here I stand by Kai one. Please inform yourself before spreading false information

