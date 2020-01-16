Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for January 5 to January 11

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from January 5 to January 11 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Changmo - "METEOR" - 46,068,717 Points

2. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 37,182,868 Points

3. IU - "Blueming" - 32,367,042 Points

4. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do" - 30,083,494 Points

5. Noel - "Late Night" - 28,880,009 Points

6. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 26,514,463 Points

7. Baek Ye Rin - "Square (2017)" - 24,127,055 Points

8. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 23,052,165 Points

9. IU - "Love Poem" - 22,402,132Points

10. Baek Ji Young - "No Love, No Heartbreak" - 22,303,104 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. ATEEZ - 'TREASURE EPILOGUE _ Action To Answer'

2. SF9 - 'FIRST COLLECTION'

3. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

4. VERIVERY - 'FACE ME'



5. X1 - 'QUANTUM LEAP'



6. B.O.Y - 'Phase One_ YOU'



7. EXO - 'OBSESSION'



8. Stray Kids - 'Cle _ LEVANTER'



9. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Answer'



10. Super Junior - 'Time Slip'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Noel - "Late Night"

2. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"



4. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

5. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"

6. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"



7. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"

8. Paul Kim - "Farewell"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Changmo - "METEOR"



Source: Gaon

