Ham So Won shocked when she learns her mother-in-law loaned $250,000 to her brother





Ham So Won and Jin Hua were met with shocking news on the January 28th broadcast of TV Chosun's 'Flavor of Wife'.

The show started on tense terms with Jin Hua and Ham So Won not on speaking terms after a fierce argument causing Jin Hua to storm out the house. Shortly thereafter, Jin Hua's mother visited Ham So Won and revealed that she had bought a plane ticket to Korea and would be staying with the couple for a month. Ham So Won was shocked as her mother-in-law explained that she loaned 300 Million KRW ($255,000) to her brother and fought with her husband over giving that much for the loan.

The mother-in-law continued, telling Ham So Won not to tell her father-in-law about the loan.

