[GIVEAWAY] Win Tickets to Stray Kids World Tour ‘District 9 : Unlock' in USA













Stray Kids will visit 8 US cities and STAY can purchase tickets to the group’s first world tour now on SubKulture's website here! Check to see if Stray Kids will visit a city near you below:

Stray Kids World Tour ‘District 9 : Unlock' in USA Schedule

January 29 - New York: tickets here

January 31- Atlanta: tickets here

February 2 - Dallas: tickets here

February 5 - Chicago: tickets here

February 7 - Miami: tickets here

February 9 - Phoenix: tickets here

February 13 - San Jose: tickets here

February 16 - Los Angeles: tickets here



The tour begins soon, and as a special surprise to loyal allkpop readers, we've partnered up with SubKulture Entertainment to hold a huge giveaway for those who didn't get a chance to buy tickets and are dying to see Stray Kids live this tour! Read on for more info on how to win tickets.

GIVEAWAY:

Stray Kids super fans rejoice! allkpop is holding a last-minute giveaway in conjunction with the upcoming Stray Kids World Tour ‘District 9 : Unlock' in USA Tour for our readers to win a pair of tickets for you and a friend to attend the upcoming Stray Kids tour date of your choice!

PRIZES :

For each date of the US tour (besides New York), there will be five lucky winners chosen to receive a pair of tickets (for you and a friend!) to a show of your choice! Yes, that means for every single one of the dates, there will be 5 winners chosen (35 in all), so the odds are in your favor K-Pop fans! Don't miss out on this opportunity to attend Stray Kids first U.S. tour for free and enjoy yourself with exciting performances by Stray Kids! You'll be a part of K-Pop history!

HOW TO ENTER:

Contest entry is easy! Using your AKP account, leave a comment in the comments section below by telling us why you want to attend the Stray Kids tour and list the city of the tour date you'd most like to attend!



Be sure that your email is listed on your AKP account info so that if you win, we can get in contact with you to coordinate your tickets for the show!

The winners of this contest will be announced on or around January 30, 2020. The winner announcement will be in just a few days, so be sure to check back soon to see if you’re the lucky winner!



Best of luck and see you there!





Official Tour Website: https://www.subkultureent.com/stray-kids